'These things are all over the walls': Buffalo tenant experiencing rat problem in home she just moved into

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gysellys Flores rents a home in Buffalo's Niagara District. She told 7 News she moved into the home with her children in January, but a few days later she said she started noticing rats coming through holes in her walls.

"My boys saw it in the dining room, and I had to kill it myself," said Flores. "A few days later I caught a few more, and it became very scary and frightening."

Flores said she called her landlord, a property management company in South Buffalo. Flores said a crew was sent over to seal holes in the wall, but that didn't fix the problem.

"These things are all over the walls," explained Flores. "You hear those things in the middle of the night, they wake you up."

Flores said she called the landlord, and on Monday she was told that someone would come over to set up more traps. Her concern is the rats in the walls.

Flores called 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz. He called Flores' landlord, and was told "no comment."

Flores, who is on disability, told Schwartz she can't afford an exterminator, and is hoping this can be fixed.

"It's sad I just moved here, and I really like my apartment," said Flores. "I can't live in a place that’s infested."

Schwartz will provide updates, but for now, if you have a consumer issue email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com