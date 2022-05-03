"It's a wreck", neighbors in West Falls wonder when NY-240 will get fixed

WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Taking in the view along Davis Road in west falls on a nice spring day is routine for Jyl Rivera. But she's gotta stay on her toes, as cars avoid the many potholes on NY-240.

"We not only have to worry about people texting and driving, we have to worry about people swerving potholes and possibly hurting us," said Rivera, who lives on the road.

Cars have to avoid potholes for almost five miles along the road from Ellicott Road to Burr Road.

"It’s a wreck there’s a lot of potholes on it. I know there’s been damage to vehicles driving up and down these roads, it’s a pretty busy road so it does get a lot of traffic," said Rivera.

Kelsei sent 7 problem solvers the aftermath of a drive home from Colvin, a damaged rim and a flat tire after being unable to swerve around a pothole.

Kelsei Simonick Kelsei of West Falls says a pothole on NY-240 caused damage to her car



It’s a state route— so we reached out to the NYS DOT on April 28, hours after we reached out, we received an email and a photo that the hole was patched.

"Our maintenance crews remain responsive to filling potholes," a spokesperson for the DOT wrote.

NYS DOT NYS DOT crews patched Davis Road hours after we reached out.

But when 7 News reporter Taylor Epps came down to check out the repair, she didn’t find it, but she did find all of the other issues on the road and neighbors who are fed up with them.

"If they were the ones to drive over it every day it might mean more to them. It is a real problem for us residents here, it would mean a lot to have it fixed. Just not sure they care a lot about our little Hamlet here in West Falls," said Rivera.

Rivera tells me she hears 240 is getting repairs next year.

"I don't want to wait a year to get this fixed, any day a problem could happen, an accident could occur, damage to your vehicle, so waiting a year is tough, if they could provide a temporary fix that would be great," said Rivera.

I followed up with the state on Friday to see what will be done. I was told over the phone crews would be back Monday to patch more holes.