Driving through dips on Oehman Blvd. in Cheektowaga

TOWN OF CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — People driving down the 100 block of Oehman Boulevard in Cheektowaga will feel a few dips as they pass through two-year-old patches in the road.

"It's like going up and down a roller coaster," said Melinda Kuechle, who's lived on Oehman for 30 years.

She emailed 7 Problem Solvers, about these patches in the road that have been sinking for more than a year. She counts about six of them and says they got there after the town did some work on the sewers and over time, they've gotten deeper.

Tom Colin lives across the street and has a dip right in front of his home, so he called the town.

"They said they would be here in the spring and fix it and here it is August already," said Colin.

Colin works in construction, so he brought out some tools and measured just how deep they go, which is about 3-4 inches.

Parking is limited to one side of the street, so neighbors are now concerned drivers swerving the patches could cause a hazard.

"The deeper it gets, the more people are trying to avoid them, now they're going head on toward each other. It's a safety concern now more than anything, we hear a lot of horns beeping, people going at each other because they don't know what's going on," said Colin.

7 Problem Solvers spoke with Mark Wegner, Superintendent of Highways, who says the patches are sewer cuts and they're all over town, because of aging infrastructure.

Wegner drove down the road himself to check it out and got back to us.

"On Oehman, there are only 2 dips, we will patch that, but the rest of the road is fine," said Wegner.

The highway department is currently working on sanitation lining in the area, once that's done, he says they'll assess, mill and pave Oehman next year. Wegner says he'll make sure to patch the two lowest dips this week.

"We do what we can. We pave a lot of streets," said Wegner.