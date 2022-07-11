Drivers hoping to railroad crossing on Kenmore Avenue can be smoothed out

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's anything but a smooth ride when you drive across a section of train tracks on Kenmore Avenue. The rough road is right off Sheridan Drive, which many drivers use to get to Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood or Military Road. One truck driver said he braces himself each time he drives over the tracks.

The road has holes, and there's mud flaps, hub caps and other debris from vehicles on the ground there. So who is responsible to fix it up?

7 Problem Solver Taylor Epps learned that this stretch of Kenmore Avenue is in the Town of Tonawanda, but it's an Erie County road. Epps reached out to Erie County Commissioner of Public Works Bill Geary. He said country crews are not allowed to work 50 feet on either side of the tracks.

Epps then went to the state level. She sifted through documents from New York State's Transportation Improvement Program. The 103-page document outlines projects underway in Western New York, but not this railroad/road issue on Kenmore Avenue.

7 Problem Solvers is waiting for a response about fixing this roadway, but in the meantime if you have a road that needs to be smoothed out email Taylor at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com