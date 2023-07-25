Claims made by neglected Buffalo senior apartment found to contradict city records

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the past month 7 Problem Solvers has been investigating unhealthy and unsafe conditions at the senior apartments at Buffalo's 100 Beck Street, also known as P.S.G. Residences. In June a representative for the building said repairs were delayed due to the City of Buffalo's permitting process, however the city said that's not true.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz has gone to 100 Beck Streetmultiple times since June 28, and every visit there he has heard from more residents complaining about the conditions.

"It's hell," said Carl Christian.

The devastating December blizzard froze pipes in the Buffalo building. Those pipes later burst, and ruined the floor, according to City of Buffalo inspection records.

For more than seven months the floor in the main lobby, community room and laundry room has remained unfinished. It has divots and dust, which many residents who use walker have to navigate over every day.

Schwartz was contacted by Group Gordon. The the New York City-based public relations firm then send Schwartz a statement on behalf of the building's management. It said the City of Buffalo "delayed the permitting process until April 2023, further impeding progress."

However Schwartz spoke to the City of Buffalo's Permit and Inspections Services Commissioner Cathy Amdur who said:

"Of the three permits on file, each of them was granted on the day which they applied for them (January 1st, April 17th and April 19th)."

The owners of the building are RM PSG LLC. The RM stands for Riverview Manor, which is another Buffalo apartment the LLC owns. PSG stands for Piotr Stadnitski Gardens, which is 100 Beck Street.

Schwartz called Group Gordon about the contradicting statements, but a firm representative said she had no answer as of Monday night. On Tuesday a representative said the company doesn't represent RM PSG LLC, and only worked with them this one time.

The statement on behalf of building management also said that work was was delayed, because supplies were stolen.

Amdur said the only known delay in fixing repairs was due to unlicensed contractors being hired.

The Group Gordon rep told Schwartz the original 7 Problem Solvers report on 100 Beck Street pushed quicker decisions to make repairs, and crews were "on their way to Buffalo."

However when Schwartz went back to the building on July 24, no work permit was posted on the front door. An assistant property manager told him everyone in charge is outside of Buffalo. She said the local manager recently quit.

Schwartz is continuing to speak to an actual manager or owner of the property as residents fell neglected. Still management said work to fix the building is expected to be completed by August 17.

The full statement on behalf of management is below: