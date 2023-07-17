Unsafe and unsanitary senior apartment building in Buffalo: "I'm tired of living this way"

Residents who live in the Piotr Stadnitski Gardens senior apartment building in Buffalo told 7 Problem Solvers there has been ongoing issues for months.

“This is a dump,” said Christine Barnes. “This is ridiculous!”

According to City of Buffalo inspection records, the Christmas blizzard caused pipes to freeze and burst. That resulted in damage to the first floor.

Seven months since then, the flooring in the main entrance lobby remains torn up and unfinished. There are divots across the floor, which seniors have to walk over just to get out of their building.

“I’m tired of living this way,” said Nancy Reeves, who first called 7 Problem Solvers.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz visited the building at 100 Beck Street, and noticed the uneven flooring in the lobby. It continues into the laundry room, and community room where weekly bingo used to be held.

“The tiles on the floor are ridiculous, I mean you could trip,” said Barnes. “[Management] doesn’t care, they don’t have to live here.”

“I don’t feel safe in this building no more,” said Betty Steele. “I fell twice.”

Schwartz called Piotr Stadnitski Gardens, and was told that a manager would call him back. Three weeks went by without a word from the company. Schwartz has since left multiple messages.

The City of Buffalo's Commissioner of Permits and Inspections, Cathy Amdur, said the issues weren't being fixed fast enough at the beginning of 2023. A few month ago the case was written up for housing court. There are two electrical permits, and one repair permit. Court proceedings will occur in the coming months.

