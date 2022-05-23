Buffalo shop owner's three-year-long sidewalk complaint kicked to the curb

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bruce Andrews restores antique cars in Buffalo, but just outside his shop is a restoration job that has been put on hold for three years.

In June of 2019, Andrews said National Fuel came to work on pipes underground and had to dig the sidewalk up. He said the company gave him money to fix the sidewalk and grass, but the corner where his shop is located remains crumbled.

"A month later I started making calls, they kept on making promises," explained Andrews, who said it's not accessible for people in wheelchairs. "They use the street."

Andrews said pieces of curb were left on the grass, one right next to a fire hydrant. It blocks one side. He said he called National Fuel many times but hasn't gotten it fixed.

"It's a little stretched out, three years now," said Andrews, a Vietnam veteran. "Should've been done within a month or two, the most."

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz contacted National Fuel. A spokesperson said it will be addressed now that the weather is cooperating, saying, "Restoration is in full swing."

In a 7 Problem Solvers story from last month, a Buffalo woman had a similar dilemma. Schwartz contacted National Fuel, and the company apologized. A month after the story, the sidewalk is fixed.

If you have an issue you need help solving, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@wkbw.com.