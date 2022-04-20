Neglected sidewalk issue, finally being smoothed out for Buffalo veteran

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) – In November of 2020 Monica Lynch said there was a gas leak across from her home. It lead to National Fuel digging up part of her sidewalk in order to fix it. It was patched over with asphalt, but left uneven.

"I just think it’s an injustice that its taken a year and a half to get this section fixed," said Lynch.

Lynch is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the First Gulf War from 1990 through 1994. After service, she lost full use of her arm, and has had trouble with balance.

She said she tripped over the sidewalk once, and hopes the asphalt can be fixed with an even sidewalk surface soon. She said she has contacted National Fuel, but it hasn’t led to anything.

"Unfortunately it took another year, but thank God for Channel 7," said Lynch.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz emailed the fuel company, and received a statement back within an hour that said:

"We recognize and sincerely apologize for the delay to our customer. In most instances, National Fuel hires landscape contractors to restore our project work. The pandemic has drastically effected workforces across all sectors of the economy and landscape restoration has taken much longer than it should.

National Fuel will ensure, barring continued unseasonable weather as we have experienced yesterday and today, that the restoration work will be completed within the next three weeks, or by mid May.

We realize this has been an inconvenience to our customer and plan to resolve this issue as soon as we are able."

If you have an issue you need help addressing, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@wkbw.com