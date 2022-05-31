Buffalo man's iPhone trade-in mixup gets solved

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On December 1, Nick Miller went to the Apple store in the Walden Galleria to trade in his iPhone 11 Pro Max for the new iPhone 13 Pro Max. By trading in the old for new, Miller would get a $1000 credit off the new phone, but the full credit never went through.

"Told me it should be reflected in three months, and [Apple] had done everything correctly on their end," said Miller about what Apple store managers told him.

Miller said Apple told him they had tracking proof they sent his old phone to AT&T, but Miller said AT&T told him they didn't have it, and therefore couldn't provide the credit.

"I've spoken to five to six associate from AT&T, and was passed along from three to four managers at the Apple store at the Galleria," explained Miller.

In April Miller reached out to 7 Problem Solvers, after watching a similar iPhone situation with AT&T solved for Jamestown sisters.

"Good to see someone else had the same issue, and there was some type of solution," said Miller.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz contacted Apple and AT&T. A spokesperson for AT&T wrote back right away and helped investigate Miller's situation. The AT&T spokesperson told Schwartz:

“We worked with this customer to resolve concerns regarding his iPhone upgrade, and he is satisfied.”



Miller said AT&T told him Apple at the Walden Galleria did not process the trade in correctly. AT&T did credit him the rest of the money back, and Miller said Apple also gave him the same credit back for the troubles. Apple did not respond to our email.

If you have a consume problem you need help solving, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com