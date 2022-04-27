AT&T credit issue solved for Jamestown sisters

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Stephanie Tefft, of Jamestown, shares the same AT&T phone plan with her two sisters. Back in September they exchanged their old phones for the new iPhone 13 Pro, but two of the sisters said they never received the promotional credit.

“When you do a deal and are trying to save money you want that to work,” explained Tefft.

Tefft said the promotion was an $800 credit over 36 months if you traded in your phone. She said AT&T said it would start crediting after three billing cycles, but after three months it only went into effect for one sister.

Teft said she called again. “They started saying they didn’t receive two of the old phones, explained Tefft. “And we couldn’t get the credit.”

That led Tefft scrambling to find the confirmation emails from AT&T when she and her sister traded in their phones. The emails said the company did receive their phones.

“We had to go in person and go to an AT&T store, and show them the confirmation emails,” said Tefft who then had to call another department”

“It just kept going through departments,” said Tefft. That’s when she contacted 7 Problem Solvers.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz emailed the phone company last week, and received an immediate response that same day. On Monday an AT&T spokesperson said:

“This did not meet our expectations for how we serve our customers. We have reached out to the Teffts to apologize and have issued the appropriate credits to their account.”

Tefft texted Schwartz on Tuesday and said her and her sister were given the lump sum of the credit on their bill, and the issue was resolved.

