Buffalo man voices concerns over abandoned property next to his home on Pembroke Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Next to Tony Hartmann's home on Pembroke Avenue is a red home that he said has been sitting vacant for years.

"It's been like this majority of time I've lived here," explained Hartmann, who has been in his house for more than 30 years.

The house has broken window trims, and the front door has no knob and is blocked by wood from the inside. A window next to the door is broken, and outside two trash bins are filled to the top. There's a broken TV in the driveway, and an abandoned RV in the backyard, which has overgrown grass.

Hartmann said he has called 311 to trim the grass in the front, which was cut a couple of weeks ago. However, he'd like to have a responsible neighbor who can move in to care for the property.

"I see you're getting results, and I believe you can get done what others failed to get done," said Hartmann on why he called 7 Problem Solvers.

7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz spoke to Buffalo City Housing Court Judge Patrick Carney, who confirmed this property has been in housing court since last year.

Judge Carney said it's complicated because the owner of the home has passed away. He said family members were told about setting up an estate, but that hasn't happened yet. Therefore there's no one to hold accountable at this abandoned home, also considered a ghost property.

Carney said this home could sit abandoned for more than another year. He said the only thing he can take action on is issuing a tow order for the unregistered RV, but that could take a while as the city only has one tow.

"If I had to do it all over again I'd pick a different neighborhood," said Hartmann.

The property could be picked up in a city tax auction, but Buffalo hasn't had one in more than four years.

In the meantime, criticism grows over the housing court’s lengthy process to handle vacant properties like this.

Just last week a fire destroyed a building in Buffalo’s historic Cobblestone District. That building was also in housing court for months.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley got reaction from the city fire commissioner, mayor, and owner of the property. You can watch the report below. 'It is suspicious in nature': Buffalo Fire calls on ATF to investigate Cobblestone District fire

“We would like to see the state legislature act to give [Buffalo] additional authority to take control over a property like this," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown outside that destroyed structure.

Judge Carney had no comment on the Cobblestone fire, which is now under investigation by the ATF.

If you are in a similar situation, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com