Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last week 7 Problem Solvers contacted Big Lots on behalf of Kathleen Brown. The Buffalo woman reached out about the couch she ordered from Big Lots in June that still never arrived.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz spoke to a company spokesperson about Brown's issue. Brown said Big Lots then contacted her saying the issue will be resolved. She said the couch is being delivered on August 9 at 50% off the original price, more than $1,000.

Also after that story aired, other viewers contacted 7 Problem Solvers about similar issues.

Lisa from Falconer, NY said she ordered a couch and love seat from Big Lots on May 5, 2022, but it still has not arrived. She told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz that there has been consistent delays. Lisa told Schwartz that she was told to call Big Lots' delivery provider just like Brown.

Samantha from Cheektowaga commented on 7 News' Facebook that the couch she ordered on July 3 was not delivered on the expected date, and continues to be delayed. She said she was told the delivery truck broke down.

Both Lisa and Samantha expressed frustration with no answers, so Schwartz contacted the same Big Lots spokesperson who helped Brown. He compiled both complaints adding:

"Our goal is always 100% customer satisfaction, but on occasions when we fall short, we appreciate any opportunity to make things right and use learnings to improve the systems that our teams and vendors have in place. Any Big Lots customer experiencing an issue is encouraged to call our Customer Care team at 1-866-244-5687. Our representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET."

