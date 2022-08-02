SOLVED: 7 Problem Solvers gets Buffalo woman her new couch at a major discount after two month delivery delay

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — After nearly two months waiting on a couch she ordered from Big Lots, Kathleen Brown is finally getting answers and a new couch at 50% off.

Brown, of Buffalo, ordered two end tables, an ottoman and a sectional couch in early June for her newly remodeled living room. She got everything within a few weeks, except for the couch.

"{The couch} was scheduled to be delivered on June 30, so I waited around all day," explained Brown who said the couch never came that day.

Brown said Big Lots told her to call the delivery company it works with. She said she was passed around from company to company trying to figure out where her couch was, never getting answers.

Brown then got emails that said the couch was to be delivered on July 7. That date was pushed back, because she was notified that the couch was damaged.

"I called Big Lots immediately and I said what do you mean my furniture is damaged?" said Brown.

Brown said she was then told it wasn't delivered, because the delivery company had the wrong address. Brown said all records had her correct address.

"I'm just totally frustrated, because I'm not getting any results," said Brown. "I've tried everything, so my last resort was to call you guys."

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz contacted the Columbus, Ohio-based company last week. A representative said someone would call Brown, but she never got a call.

"I just want my furniture," explained Brown.

Schwartz called again, but no one from Big Lots ever answered.

A Big Lots representative then contacted Schwartz directly after seeing his Tweet about this story. That representative said this matter is not an example of the service the company looks to provide for their customers, and it will be solved.

On Monday night Brown told Schwartz that after he spoke to that Big Lots representative, she got saying a new order for her $1,000 couch has been placed at 50% off.

Big Lots said Michael will be emailed when the couch is delivered.

