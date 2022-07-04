'A continuous hazard' on a road in Evans to be fixed in coming weeks

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The sound of Fourth of July fireworks celebrations is no match for the sound of cars trying to make it down South Creek Road in the Town of Evans.

"The road has holes and is a continuous hazard," said Ray Winkowski, who pointed the road out to 7 News.

It's the first thing you see when you make the right turn off of Route 5. Neighbors say between the noise of cars struggling to come through, and pieces of car left in their driveways it's a pain.

Even if the light ahead is green cars slow down, almost coming to a complete stop to make it through the rough patch of road.

"The road is very narrow and sooner or later there will be a head on collision," said Winkowski.

South Creek is an Erie county road and within hours of reaching out to Erie County Public Works Commissioner Bill Geary, he let us know the road should see crews in the coming weeks.

"The worst area on the road was due to a water main break, Erie County Water Authority was addressing," said Geary.

He notes this area is a busy one for the department, saying the Hamburg District is one of the largest maintenance districts.

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention and the crews will be attending to it," said Geary.