$47.5 million in funding to connect South Buffalo to Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're on your way to or from South Buffalo, you'll have to drive through Tifft Street on your way, but it won't be easy.

"It's terrible, it's a real pain, you just don't know whether to go left right or center," said Jolene Skinner, who travels from Hamburg to get to appointments at Mercy Hospital.

She's originally from South Buffalo and recalls roads in the area being in bad condition for years.

"Route 5 is pretty smooth, but once you hit Tifft Street you're dodging potholes and big craters in the road left and right," said Skiiner.

It's a bumpy ride whether you're going the speed limit of 30 miles per hour or not. Turns out, most people don't.

"New York State Department of Transportation estimates that cars travel at a rate of speed of about 57 miles an hour," said Congressman Brian Higgins.

Politicians on all levels agree this area is not where it should be.

"There's great hazards...that's all gonna change with a $47.5 million investment," said Senator Tim Kennedy.

It's federal funding that came to New York State for infrastructure and will make its way to South Buffalo.

23.5 million will go to the reconstruction Tifft Street from Hopkins to Rt.5 and $24 million will go to the reconstruction Louisiana Street from Seneca Street through the First Ward, as part of a five year capital plan.

The overall goal is to connect the area the Outer Harbor and bring more jobs and businesses.