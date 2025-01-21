What could be better than Pasta Alla Marinara with Tessa? We can't think of much! Dishes from Italy are simple and delicious according to Tessa and we endorse that statement. Try this dish for yourself, you will see.

Ingredients:

Two large cans of crushed tomatoes(San Marzano style tomatoes)

Olive oil

5-6 whole garlic cloves

1 bay leaf

6-7 cloves of Fresh Basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Add all ingredients in a pot and "baby it" as Tessa says

Let it cook for a couple of hours stirring every twenty minutes

Add to your favorite pasta and ENJOY!

