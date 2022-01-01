Mercedes E. Wilson is the co-host of AM Buffalo on WKBW 7 ABC.

Mercedes E. Wilson is a passionate servant leader tasked with delivering a message of hope to everyone needing encouragement through their circumstances; big or small. As an author, speaker, television personality and founder of a non-profit, “For Our Daughters”, she takes her supporters through paradigm shifts from where they are to a deeper understanding of themselves.

For Our Daughters Inc, was founded in 2012 after Mercedes’ battle with stage 2 breast cancer at the young age of 28 years old. The organization has equipped over 6,000 young women with the tools necessary to have serious conversations about their health.

It was while championing for the cause of young women in WNY that Mercedes started working in television. She was a regular guest on AM Buffalo, speaking about upcoming events. In 2017, she became co-host of “What’s the Buzz” on WBBZ-TV and shortly there-after launched the Mercedes Wilson show that aired in other countries.

In 2021 Recipes for Life was introduced every Monday morning on AM Buffalo. A guest would join Mercedes in her kitchen with a dish that had some meaning behind it. Not only did you get a great recipe, but you also learned about someone in the community.

Mercedes is a proud 2018 Leadership Buffalo graduate. Learning all parts of Buffalo is something that is important, and she is proud member of the “18 great team”.

Out of everything that Mercedes does in her life, her greatest joys are her family. Being a wife and mother to their 4 children (1 son and 3 daughters) is what makes her world go ‘round. Being the best mother is my goal in life and I hope to make our children proud!

