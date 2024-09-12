If you like a sweet snack but want one without the guilt afterwards, this is for you! Robbie Raugh joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show us all how to make her Easy Peasy Peanut Butter Bars that we can all eat guilt free this fall season. Robbie has been teaching us about healthy meals for years and this delicious dessert just adds to her collection of delicious dishes.

Healthy Peanut Butter Bars Recipe

These no-bake chocolate peanut butter bars are super easy and healthy dessert made from four gluten-free and vegan simple ingredients like peanut butter, oatmeal, maple syrup, and chocolate chips. They taste like a Reese’s peanut butter cup but made healthier!

Prep: 5 Cook: 5

Total: 10 minutes

· 1 cup salted peanut butter (if not salted, add in a pinch)

· 1/4 cup + 1 tbsp maple syrup

· 3/4 cup oat flour certified gluten-free (1 cup almond flour also works here)

Topping:

· 1 cup chocolate chips or chocolate bar

· 1/2 cup peanut butter

Instructions

1. In a medium bowl, mix together peanut butter, maple syrup, and oat flour until well combined.

2. Press mixture into an 8×8 dish.

3. Pour chocolate chips and remaining peanut butter into a microwave safe dish and microwave on 30 second increments until chips are melted.

4. Pour melted chocolate peanut butter mixture over peanut butter base.

5. Place in freezer for one hour, then cut and serve.

6. Store in fridge or freezer!

Use all organic ingredients if possible

Can also use cupcake tins!

