A BACON LOVERS DREAM-PIG SHOTS

Chef Antonio joined Mercedes on Recipes for 7Life to talk about something almost everyone loves.....BACON! This simple dish takes bacon to a new level with a kick. Chef Antonio loves to cook meals for his family, especially flavorful dishes that can help us all in the kitchen together. Try this dish, you will love it, we promise!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Be a part of 7Life!

