Watch Now
7Life

Actions

From Anchor to Avatar: Mercedes' incredible transformation

This self-taught special FX artist makes Mercedes Wilson unrecognizable.
Self taught special FX makeup artists does amazing transformation on Mercedes Wilson!
Posted at 2:54 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 14:54:46-04

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Sarah Medina is a self-taught makeup artist. She began watching YouTube videos and practicing on her young cousins when she was only 18-years old.

Fast forward nearly two decades and Sarah is a professional makeup artist. Follow her work on Instagram!

Sarah stopped by our Channel 7 studios to transform Mercedes from anchor to avatar. The transformation is so good and so detailed you'll enjoy every step she takes.
You may even pick up a suggestion or two for your own Halloween transformation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!

Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.