Dream Daze Dispensary supporting families and pets in need this holiday season

Dream Daze Dispensary in Depew is teaming up with a local rescue and Toys for Tots to support families and pets in need this holiday season.
Dream Daze Dispensary supporting families and pets in need this holiday season
DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dream Daze Dispensary in Depew is teaming up with a local rescue and Toys for Tots to support families and pets in need this holiday season.

Dream Daze, in partnership with Awesome Paws Rescue and Buffalo Toys for Tots, is collecting donations of unopened toys and unused clothing, as well as unopened toys and essentials for pets. When you donate, you'll receive a raffle ticket for a mystery box from Dream Daze.

Donations are being collected until December 16, and the winner will be pulled on December 17.

Dream Daze is located at 5100 Transit Road in Depew. You can visit its website here.

