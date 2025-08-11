'Shop local, shop legal': 23-year-old makes history with Dream Daze Dispensary in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Say hello to Sidney Barrett, the 23-year-old owner of Dream Daze Dispensary in Depew. Barrett's not only the owner, she's the youngest woman to own a dispensary in the country!

"I've worked very hard to get here. It's been a challenge every step of the way," Barrett said. "When I was very young, my mom had breast cancer. She became a medical patient, and that's where I started looking into the medical science behind it. I then went to cannabis college, I'm the first in the state to get a cannabis degree from a state-funded university."

We're seeing more and more dispensaries pop up throughout Western New York, and Barrett is helping to set the record straight on some common misconceptions.

WKBW

"Our slogan is shop local, shop legal and shop safe, and that's what we can provide here," she said. "Our products are safe; they have lab tests from legal labs. At any time, you can come in and ask us questions. My staff and I have education backgrounds, and we pride ourselves on having answers."

She's also involved in the community, hosting both fundraising and educational events.

"We work really closely with Awesome Paws Rescue. We're doing Awesome August," Barrett said. "When we host educational events, we have brands and other people in the industry come and actually help us educate you. We have farmers come, processors come, a lot of local producers. You get to see it from seed to sale."

You can check out events, learn more and shop online here.

