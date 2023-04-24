You can buy an island for about $185,000

A remote Scottish Island could be yours for approximately $185,000.

Barlocco Island, which is about 25 acres, is located off the southern coast of the Scottish mainland.

The uninhabited island is accessible by boat during high tide. However, you could walk or drive to the island during low tide, the listing says.

The buyer could face challenges if they want to spend an extended amount of time on the island.

There are no dwellings, buildings or services on the property. The island is considered a Site of Special Scientific Interest, meaning anyone who purchases the island could face restrictions if they want to build on it.

"Any planning opportunities should be investigated by the buyer directly with the local planning authority," the listing says.

However, the island apparently may be an enjoyable setting for nature lovers. It features a pebble beach on the western side.

There is also a flood pond that apparently provides water for livestock and wildlife during the winter months.

Interested parties may want to act fast. According to The New York Times, there have been about 50 official inquiries about the island. They've reportedly come from people in various countries, including Britain, Italy, Germany and the U.S.