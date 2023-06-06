Yellowstone pleads with visitors to leave wildlife alone

People visiting Yellowstone National Park are putting their own lives and the lives of animals at risk by interacting with the wildlife.

In the past few weeks, there have been at least two reports of people interfering with the animals. On May 20, a man helped a newborn bison that was struggling to make it out of a river. The animal was then seen roaming near cars, becoming a hazard. Park officials said efforts to reunite the calf with its herd failed, forcing them to euthanize the animal. The man reportedly pleaded guilty to violating park rules on May 31.

Park regulations maintain that people stay at least 25 yards away from wildlife, including bison, elk and deer.

In a separate incident over the Memorial Day weekend, park officials said visitors placed an elk calf in their car for unknown reasons. They reportedly dropped the animal off at a police station in Montana where it ran off into the forest. It's unclear if charges were filed.

Park officials said they are investigating numerous other incidents as well. In the meantime, they are pleading with people to leave the wildlife alone.

"The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment," park officials said.

Yellowstone is approaching its peak visitor time, as more people look to enjoy the outdoors in the summer months.

