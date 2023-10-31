Would you buy a haunted house? Most people say yes

More than two-thirds of prospective homebuyers said they could be convinced to buy a house that is haunted if it checked off all their other boxes, according to a new survey from Zillow. Some — about 30% — would even prefer to buy a haunted house.

The survey also found that 40% of homebuyers could be convinced to buy a haunted house if it had specific features like a big backyard, a pool or a two-car garage.

More than one-third of prospective buyers could be convinced to buy a haunted house if it were priced lower than the rest of the market, according to the survey.

Only 33% said nothing could convince them to buy a house they would have to share with spirits.

“These findings highlight the extreme compromises buyers are willing to make in order to land a home in today's housing market,” the real estate marketplace company said.

Zillow said home values remain near record highs and mortgage rates surpassed a 22-year high in October. Additionally, a new analysis from Redfin found buyers now need a six-figure income to comfortably afford the typical U.S. home.

Since real estate laws vary by state, sellers don’t always have to disclose if a house is haunted. In California, real estate agents have to disclose whether or not a death occurred at the home they’re listing – although that doesn’t necessarily mean those souls stuck around.

According to most paranormal experts, there are several indicators that a home may be haunted, including sudden drops in temperature, strange noises, unexplained movements and abnormal behavior from pets.

If you think you’ve bought a house with otherworldly roommates, there are some ways to potentially get rid of the spirits.

There are paranormal groups that advertise services for ghost-busting, and, depending on your beliefs, Catholic priests routinely conduct exorcisms on homes, according to the Catholic News Agency. But it’s important to note that there are no uniform standards for ghost-removal services.

SEE MORE: Over half of Americans claim they have been visited by a dead relative

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com