Trump envoy leaves Qatar without Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy, is returning to the United States without securing a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Witkoff had traveled to Qatar for meetings amid President Trump’s push for the two sides to pause the fighting. However, Witkoff said Hamas demonstrated a “lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.”

“While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith,” he said.

Witkoff added that his team will now consider “alternate options” to bring home hostages taken during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and to help stabilize conditions for civilians in Gaza.

“It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way,” he said. “We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza.”

The Associated Press reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also recalled his country’s negotiating team from Qatar. It remains unclear what Hamas’ proposal included.

Nonetheless, the breakdown comes at a critical time in Gaza. More than 100 humanitarian aid agencies have warned that the population is on the brink of starvation.