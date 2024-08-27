Hostage freed from Hamas captivity by Israeli forces, IDF says

A 52-year-old man captured by Hamas on Oct. 7 has been rescued, according to Israel Defense Forces.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi was freed Tuesday by IDF and the Israel Securities Authority, IDF said.

Few details were released about the nature of his rescue, but the Israeli military described it as a "complex operation" in the southern Gaza Strip.

Alkadi is in stable condition and is being transferred to a hospital for medical evaluation.

His family has been notified and is being accompanied to him by IDF. Alkadi is a father to 11 children.

Alkadi had been working as a security guard at a packing facility in southern Israel when he was taken by Hamas. He has spent more than 300 days in captivity.

“Israeli security forces will continue to operate with all means to bring home the hostages,” IDF said in a post on X.

Over 100 hostages captured by Hamas on Oct. 7 were freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners from Israel as part of a weeklong cease-fire deal last year. A number of other hostages have been rescued separately by IDF.

Hamas is believed to still be holding over 100 hostages in captivity.

Efforts for another cease-fire deal are underway but have yet to be agreed upon by both parties.

