WNY braces for a heat wave; where to cool off as temperatures rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A heat wave is expected to hit Western New York starting Monday, with highs in the upper 80s and 90s along with high humidity.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory starting noon on Tuesday.

Officials are preparing for the blast of heat.

Both Buffalo schools and Williamsville schools announced half days for elementary students, although scheduled exams, including Regents, will take place as planned.

The City of Buffalo announced cooling centers will be opened starting Monday and that splash pad hours have been extended from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day starting Monday.

Cooling center locations and times in the City of Buffalo:

· Autumnwood Senior Center

1800 Clinton Street / 716-826-7895 / 8am-4pm / Wed Closed

· Delavan-Grider Community Center

877 E. Delavan Avenue / 716-896-70215 / Mon-Fri 10am-9pm

· Dorothy J. Collier Community Center

118 E. Utica Street / 716-882-0602 / Mon-9am-1pm / Tues 9am-3pm / Thurs 9am-1pm / Fri 9am-1pm

· Gloria J. Parks Community Center

3242 Main Street / 716-832-1010 / Mon-Fri 9am-9pm / Wed Closed

· Hennepin Community Center

24 Ludington Street / 716-895-4074 / Mon-Fri 7am-3pm / Wed-Closed

· Lincoln Field House

10 Quincy Street / 716-893-8465 / Mon-Fri 7am-3pm / Wed Closed

· Northwest Buffalo Community Center

155 Lawn Avenue / 716-876-8108 / 8:30am-4:30pm

· Peter Machnica Community Center

1799 Clinton Street / 716-824-5397 / Mon-Fri 7am-3pm / Wed Closed

· Schiller Park Senior Center

2057 Genesee Street / 716-895-2727 / Mon-Fri 9am-4pm / Wed Closed

· Tosh Collins Senior Center

35 Cazenvia Street / 716-828-1093 / Mon-Fri 7am-3pm / Wed Closed

· Westside Community Services

161 Vermont Street / 716-884-6616 / Mon- Fri 9am-5pm / Wed Closed

· William-Emslie YMCA Senior Center

585 William Street / 716-845- 5440 / Mon- Fri 8am-5pm / Wed Closed

City of Buffalo splash pads will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Monday:

· Ralph Wilson Park - foot of Porter Ave.

· Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese-Matters Community Center

· MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best St. and Fillmore Ave.

· Lanigan Park - South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

· Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy St.

· Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino

· Houghton Park - foot of Spahn St.

· Schiller Park - Sprenger St. side of park

· Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Ave.

· Kensington Pool and Splash Pad - 665 Kensington Ave

City of Buffalo has two indoor pools open at Cazenovial Pool, 626 Abbott Road, and Lovejoy Pool, 1171 E. Lovejoy Street.

Outdoor pools open July 1.

The Town of Tonawanda announced their outdoor pools will open Monday.

