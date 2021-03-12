Wine country dream job comes with free rent, 30 cases of wine and a salary of $10K per month

If you’ve ever wanted to turn your love of wine into a career, there’s a job opening in California that you’ll want to check out. The dream gig includes $10,000 a month, free rent and, of course, plenty of wine!

Wine brand Murphy-Goode is looking for someone to live out their ultimate dream job in California’s wine country. The winemaker’s Really Goode Job comes with a salary of $10,000 per month for a year, rent-free living in the Sonoma County town of Healdsburg and a year’s supply of Murphy-Goode wine.

The position will run from September 2021 to August 2022 and you will receive housing the entire time. You’ll also get 30 cases of Murphy-Goode wine and a total of $120,000. You will be responsible for paying all applicable taxes.

Adobe

If chosen, you will spend the first 90 days shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr. during the fall harvest season. Murphy-Goode will then work with you to help you choose your path in the wine industry.

Your duties will include working with teams to drive awareness and build demand for Murphy-Goode Winery, promoting the wines through various channels and events, and learning about various aspects of the wine business.

You must also be able to repetitively lift a minimum of 50 pounds, and be aware that the position is overtime-exempt and requires the availability to work flexible hours and weekends, when necessary.

If you’re 21 years old or older, you can apply by heading to Murphy-Goode’s website and uploading a video in which you explain why you should get the job (you’re encouraged to showcase your creativity and humor in the video). The deadline to submit is June 30, and the winner will be selected and announced in July 2021.

You can read the full terms and job description here. Will you be applying for this wine-lover’s dream role in beautiful Sonoma County?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.