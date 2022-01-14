Wendy’s Is Testing A Frosty Sundae Topped With Lucky Charms Marshmallows

If you’re not able to pass up ordering a Frosty when you head to Wendy’s, you’re not alone. The soft-serve dessert is the perfect compliment to the end of your meal — or as a dip for salty fries that even fits in your cup holder.

The traditionally chocolate treat has gone through some changes over the years, including a vanilla flavor and the addition of a java-infused Frosty-Ccino, which combines ice cream with iced coffee. Now, Wendy’s is in the early stages of adding yet another way to enjoy the iced-cold treat: Frosty Sundaes!

A Wendy’s representative confirmed to Simplemost that the fast-food chain is currently testing three types of Frosty Sundae at select locations around Columbus, Ohio, where the company is based. The three flavors being tested are: Marshmallow Charms Frosty Sundae, Classic Strawberry Frosty Sundae and Chocolate Lovers Frosty Sundae.

The Marshmallow Charms Frosty Sundae features your choice of a vanilla or chocolate Frosty topped with Lucky Charms Marshmallows, Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel Sauce and whipped cream, while the Classic Strawberry Frosty Sundae sees the Frosty topped with sprinkles, strawberry sauce and whipped cream.

For those that want an extra dose of chocolate, the Chocolate Lovers Frosty Sundae tops your choice of Frosty base with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce, Oreo Cookie pieces and whipped cream.

While these sundae flavors are new, Wendy’s added a limited-release Frosty Cookie Sundae to the menu in 2019. That sundae was also made with either a vanilla or chocolate Frosty and was topped with Chocolate Chunk Cookie bites and Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce.

While we can’t all get our hands on the sundaes just yet, Wendy’s also launched another tweak to a staple menu item, updating its fries.

Wendy’s new “Hot & Crispy Fries” have a thick and thin side: one for heat retention and one for crispiness. They’re natural-cut, skin-on and made with real potatoes and, according to Wendy’s, they also hold up to dipping in sauce or even a Frosty.

The restaurant chain is so sure you’ll love them that it’s even offering a guarantee and will replace them for free if they’re not hot and crispy.

Here’s to hoping the sundae tests go well and these decadent treats get added to menus nationwide soon!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.