You might be surprised where Buffalo ranks for the Golden Snowball Trophy this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Golden Snowball Award is a contest between Buffalo, Rochester, Albany, Syracuse, and Rochester. This year Syracuse is in the lead and Buffalo is in fourth place.

The Buffalo Airport has had at least a Trace of snow on all but one day in 2025. February 11 was the only day it did not snow.

Even with all these snowy days, our seasonal snow total is below average by 4.9 inches.

As of February 20, 2025:

