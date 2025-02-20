Watch Now
You might be surprised where Buffalo ranks for the Golden Snowball Trophy this year

It has snowed every day in 2025 except for one day. February 11 is the only day this year without at least a Trace of snow.
It has been a very snowy winter for Buffalo with 68.5 inches of snow so far. Syracuse leads with 101 inches of snow.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Golden Snowball Award is a contest between Buffalo, Rochester, Albany, Syracuse, and Rochester. This year Syracuse is in the lead and Buffalo is in fourth place.

The Buffalo Airport has had at least a Trace of snow on all but one day in 2025. February 11 was the only day it did not snow.

Even with all these snowy days, our seasonal snow total is below average by 4.9 inches.

As of February 20, 2025:

  • Syracuse 101.0"
  • Rochester 77.7"
  • Binghamton 70.9"
  • Buffalo 68.5"
  • Albany 41.7"
