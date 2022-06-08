Wonderful Wednesday Weather for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of high pressure will bring dry and sunny conditions to WNY today. An area of low pressure moves through the area overnight with another round of wet weather. The heaviest rain tonight, through early Thursday, will be south of Buffalo. Rain will taper off Thursday afternoon and dry conditions will stick around through Friday. The weekend looks unsettled with a chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Shower chance, upper 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Shower chance, near 70

