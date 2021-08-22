WNY stays hot & humid as Hurricane Henri hits NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The mercury remains in themuggy 80s on Sunday with an isolated shower and very light breezes. Hurricane Henri will be hitting NYC & Long Island areas during the day on Sunday then moving inland, sending heavy rain as far west as Syracuse with much less impact for WNY as outer bands of rain will cross the region late Sunday into Monday producing only scattered showers/T-Storms. The intense heat & humid air will reside over WNY for much of the week ahead as relief is as far away as Friday.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Warm and humid. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot & humid with scattered T-Storms. Mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mild and muggy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Warm & humid. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot & Humid with few T-Storms. Upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Warm & humid. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot & Humid with few T-Storms. Mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Warm & humid. Low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy skies. Mid 70s.

