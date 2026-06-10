WKBW Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski to provide forecasts & live weather updates for World Cup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on Thursday, June 11, and runs through July 19 in 16 different cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

One of the most viewed and followed sporting events in the world, the World Cup takes place every four years, and this year I get to forecast weather for the tournament!

It started with an email a few weeks ago from David Jordan, the Global Head of Soccer for the New York Times/The Athletic. He asked if I would be interested in being the weather expert for their World Cup coverage. He had asked co-workers if anyone knew a meteorologist, and several people responded with "call Aaron Mentkowski!"

I was flattered to be considered for this role and was excited to help out. Of course, before I did any work outside of WKBW, I needed to ask my boss if it was possible. My boss gave his blessing, and I started preparing to provide forecasts for the 104 matches that will be played from June 11 through July 19.

When the weather is part of a story, I will assist in providing meteorological information. Here is a link to the first story I was interviewed for: How hot is the World Cup going to be? The Athletic’s new weather expert helps to explain

I will also be providing live weather updates on the game blog. As someone who plays soccer, I knew I was never good enough to play at this level, but it's a dream come true to be part of the World Cup.