More rain/snow to end the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weekend the weekend continues with lake effect through Monday with more accumulating snow for the S.Tier hills from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.
The overnight sees more wintry showers with gusty winds. We will continue to see the lake band south and east of Lake Erie, across S.Erie and the Boston hills continuing with a rain/snow mix and snow showers for higher elevations. For Buffalo another shot of rain/snow doesn't move back to the city until Sunday morning. The snow becomes more widespread as we head through the day Sunday.
SUNDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 38
Rain/snow showers
MONDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 39
Rain/snow showers
TUESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 38
Partly cloudy
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 42
Rain showers
THURSDAY
MORNING: 40
AFTERNOON: 56
AM rain showers