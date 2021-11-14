Watch
More rain/snow to end the weekend

More wintry weather this weekend with a rain/snow mix
7 First Alert Forecast 11pm update, Friday, November 12
Posted at 7:14 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 19:15:05-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weekend the weekend continues with lake effect through Monday with more accumulating snow for the S.Tier hills from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.

The overnight sees more wintry showers with gusty winds. We will continue to see the lake band south and east of Lake Erie, across S.Erie and the Boston hills continuing with a rain/snow mix and snow showers for higher elevations. For Buffalo another shot of rain/snow doesn't move back to the city until Sunday morning. The snow becomes more widespread as we head through the day Sunday.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 38
Rain/snow showers

MONDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 39
Rain/snow showers

TUESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 38
Partly cloudy

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 42
Rain showers

THURSDAY
MORNING: 40
AFTERNOON: 56
AM rain showers

