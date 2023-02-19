Wintry weather awaits this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We managed to reach 53° in Buffalo thanks to some afternoon bonus sunshine. It was cooler downtown and near Lake Erie thanks to the southwesterly breeze moving across the big lake's relatively cool waters. Tonight looks quiet with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will relax. Expect the holiday on Monday to bring a few scattered showers of rain and wet snow as a front swings through the area. Another front, in this active weather pattern, will swing across Western NY on Tuesday with a few more scattered showers of both rain and wet snow. We have increasing confidence in a period of primarily freezing rain along with a little sleet and snow in the Wednesday night to Thursday time frame. An accumulation of an icy glaze is possible on everything that freezing rain touches which could mean slippery travel for many especially for the Thursday morning drive. Power loss is also a possibility due to the weight of the ice on tree limbs and power lines. We'll keep you posted on the possibilities.

Today's Forecast is...

SUNDAY

EVENING: Breezy, mild. mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers, few flakes, sleet pellets. 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. mid to upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Showers of rain and wet snow. mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. Colder. mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Light snow arrives. 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Freezing rain. Slippery travel. Near 30

AFTERNOON: Freezing rain & rain. upper 30s.

