Wintry Mix of Snow and Rain to Close Out the Final Weekend of January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A stalled out front will gradually lift north across WNY later tonight and tomorrow spreading a wintry mix of snow and rain. Only minor snow accumulations are likely along with 1/4" to 1/2" of rain. Still, travel may become slippery and slushy in some areas. A wintry mix will develop late tonight and continue into Sunday with a dusting to 3" of snow accumulation.

SATURDAY

NIGHT: Few flurries, Wintry Mix late. Low: 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain/Snow Mix. High: upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain Changing to Snow: mid 30s.

MONDAY:

MORNING: Few Snow showers. Cold. mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Snow showers. Mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold. Partly cloudy. upper teens

AFTERNOON: Few flurries. Cold. Near 20.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Some Sun. Cold. Mid teens

AFTERNOON: Few snow showers. High: mid 20s.

