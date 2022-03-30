Wintry mix for parts of WNY this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany until 1pm today. Snow, sleet and freezing rain will make for slick roads.

Wind Advisory for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties from 8pm today through 10am Thursday. Winds will gust near 50mph near Lake Erie.

A wintry mix moves through WNY this morning. The mix will change to all rain this afternoon with temperatures in the 40s. Winds and temperatures will increase overnight with a few rain showers. Highs in the 60s on Thursday with strong winds and sctd. showers. Snow showers return on Friday!

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Wintry mix arrives, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Wind with showers, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow shower across Ski Country, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

