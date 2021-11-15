Wintry mix continues to start the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Breezy and cool for our Monday with rain and snow showers both north and south of Buffalo. Little additional accumulation for areas near Batavia and a couple of inches for the S.Tier. Wintry showers begin to wrap up Tuesday morning leaving us with a dry second half of the day. Temperatures pop into the 50s on Wednesday with scattered rain showers. Enjoy those mild temps while you can! The work week will wrap up in the 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: 34

AFTERNOON: 40

Scattered lake rain/snow showers

TUESDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 43

Wintry showers wrapping up. Then partly cloudy

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 57

Rain showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 57

AFTERNOON: 45

Evening rain/snow showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 40

Rain/snow showers

