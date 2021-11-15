Wintry mix continues to start the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Breezy and cool for our Monday with rain and snow showers both north and south of Buffalo. Little additional accumulation for areas near Batavia and a couple of inches for the S.Tier. Wintry showers begin to wrap up Tuesday morning leaving us with a dry second half of the day. Temperatures pop into the 50s on Wednesday with scattered rain showers. Enjoy those mild temps while you can! The work week will wrap up in the 40s.
MONDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 40
Scattered lake rain/snow showers
TUESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 43
Wintry showers wrapping up. Then partly cloudy
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 57
Rain showers
THURSDAY
MORNING: 57
AFTERNOON: 45
Evening rain/snow showers
FRIDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 40
Rain/snow showers