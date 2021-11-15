Watch
Wintry mix continues to start the week

Lake snow north and south of Buffalo
7 First Alert Forecast 6 a.m. Update, Monday, November 15
Posted at 6:55 AM, Nov 15, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Breezy and cool for our Monday with rain and snow showers both north and south of Buffalo. Little additional accumulation for areas near Batavia and a couple of inches for the S.Tier. Wintry showers begin to wrap up Tuesday morning leaving us with a dry second half of the day. Temperatures pop into the 50s on Wednesday with scattered rain showers. Enjoy those mild temps while you can! The work week will wrap up in the 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 40
Scattered lake rain/snow showers

TUESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 43
Wintry showers wrapping up. Then partly cloudy

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 57
Rain showers

THURSDAY
MORNING: 57
AFTERNOON: 45
Evening rain/snow showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 40
Rain/snow showers

