BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday. Snow showers are possible mainly south of Buffalo as temperatures remain in the 30s for the S.Tier.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 40

Snow showers south of Buffalo

MONDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 60

Scattered showers

TUESDAY

MORNING: 44

AFTERNOON: 61

Sun and clouds

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 69

Scattered showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 61

AFTERNOON: 70

Scattered showers