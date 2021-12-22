Winter winds bring bitter chills Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday will be much more winter-like with a burst of snow in the morning along with bitter wind chills and additional snow showers through the afternoon. The end of the week will see another brief shot of snow Thursday evening leaving enough to cover the ground, but temperatures trend warmer for Friday into Saturday reaching the 40s with rain showers which has this year looking like a green Christmas for most of WNY.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow showers, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers arriving, lower 30s.

FRIDAY - Christmas Eve

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers arriving , near 40.

SATURDAY - Christmas

MORNING: Rain Showers. near 40.

AFTERNOON: Scattered Rain showers, mid 40s.

