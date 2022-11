BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Colder air is pushing into WNY and will stick around for at least the next week. Accumulating Lake Effect Snow is likedly across the highest elevations of the southern tier and ski counties.

Saturday Night:

Turning Colder. Rain/snow showers. Lake Snow hills south and east of Buffalo. Low: low to mid 30s.

Sunday:

Partly sunny, few rain/snow showers. Lake snow south. High: upper 30s.

Monday:

Sunny and chilly . High: upper 30s.

Tuesday:

Sunny and chilly. High: near 40.