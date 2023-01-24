Watch Now
Winter Weather Advisory for WNY Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Travel will turn slippery across the region with a mix of snow, sleet and rain.
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jan 24, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for all of WNY.

Snow and mixed precipitation will overspread the region early tomorrow from south to north. As temperatures warm above freezing during the afternoon and evening, the precipitation will change to mainly light rain Wednesday night. Snow could linger longer across Niagara and Orleans counties with 3-6" of snow possible. Otherwise, expect total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch are also possible across the Southern Tier. Winds onm Wednesday will gust over 30 mph at times.

Rain will change back to all snow overnight into Thursday as colder air returns. Travel will turn slippery across the region. Use caution on the roads.

