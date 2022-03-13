Watch
Winter Weather Advisory for WNY and PA

Second shot of snow Sunday
7 Weather Forecast 6pm Update, Saturday, March 12
Posted at 8:27 PM, Mar 12, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for WNY and PA until 1am Sunday

Winds and the lake effect continue causing a headache on the roads. With wind gusts up to 40 mph as well as lake effect make areas of blowing and drifting snow, along with periods of low visibility. Low temperatures in combination with gusty winds will make wind chills that feel like the single digits to below zero. The first half of Sunday starts quiet, but we get a second shot of snow for the latter half of Sunday. Temperatures will go from winter, to late spring later in the work week.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 12
AFTERNOON: 30
PM Widespread snow

MONDAY
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 47
Mostly cloudy

TUESDAY
MORNING: 37
AFTERNOON: 44
Snow to rain

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 52
Sun and clouds

THURSDAY
MORNING: 40
AFTERNOON: 60
Mostly cloudy

