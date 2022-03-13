Winter Weather Advisory for WNY and PA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for WNY and PA until 1am Sunday

Winds and the lake effect continue causing a headache on the roads. With wind gusts up to 40 mph as well as lake effect make areas of blowing and drifting snow, along with periods of low visibility. Low temperatures in combination with gusty winds will make wind chills that feel like the single digits to below zero. The first half of Sunday starts quiet, but we get a second shot of snow for the latter half of Sunday. Temperatures will go from winter, to late spring later in the work week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 12

AFTERNOON: 30

PM Widespread snow

MONDAY

MORNING: 31

AFTERNOON: 47

Mostly cloudy

TUESDAY

MORNING: 37

AFTERNOON: 44

Snow to rain

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 52

Sun and clouds

THURSDAY

MORNING: 40

AFTERNOON: 60

Mostly cloudy

