Winter Weather Advisory for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties from tonight at 9pm through Sunday 6pm.

Rain will transition to snow by way of a wintry mix, including: snow, sleet, and freezing rain before transitioning to all snow by the evening. Expect tricky travel with slick roads and periods of low visibility. Snow accumulations of 2-4 inches and ice accumulations of about a tenth of an inch are expected.

Winter Weather Advisory for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties from midnight through Sunday 6pm. Rain will transition into a wintry mix that will sit over the Southern Tier for a period before transitioning to rain by late Sunday morning. Expect tricky travel with slick roads and periods of low visibility. Snow accumulations of two inches and ice accumulations of about a tenth of an inch are expected.

Rain showers continue into today with soaking rain showers arriving in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will turn sharply colder with rain changing to snow late Saturday into Sunday with a bitter breeze and temperatures only in the 20s for the Bills game on Sunday.

SATURDAY - New Year's Day

AFTERNOON: 47

Mild with rain showers, more widespread rain in the afternoon

SUNDAY

MORNING: 30

AFTERNOON: 23

Breezy & cold with morning mix with a switch to snow showers

MONDAY

MORNING: 17

AFTERNOON: 23

Cold & lake effect snow showers. Breezy.

TUESDAY

MORNING: 27

AFTERNOON: 35

Few snow showers.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 29

AFTERNOON: 40

Pm showers

