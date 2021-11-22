Winter Weather Advisory for the S.Tier later Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus county from 4pm Monday though 7am Tuesday. Most persistent bands may see 3-5" of accumulation.

A large-scale weather system will bring gusty winds and some snow to start the holiday week and cold temperatures in the 30s. Certainly, there will be daytime highs in the 20s areas south and east of Buffalo, as well as higher elevations. When you factor in the gusty winds, it will feel cooler than your thermometer readings. Tuesday is another day of cold air, in fact, it will be some of the coldest daytime highs we've had this season. Looking long-range to Thanksgiving, temperatures moderate some into the 40s with some dry time on hand from Wednesday until the second half of Thanksgiving.

MONDAY

MORNING: 34

AFTERNOON: 28

Gusty with lake effect snow

TUESDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 29

lake effect until the afternoon

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 42

AFTERNOON: 41

Mostly sunny & seasonable

THURSDAY

MORNING: 43

AFTERNOON: 32

Mostly cloudy with pm rain showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 31

AFTERNOON: 32

Wintry showers