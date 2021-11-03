Winter Weather Advisory for parts of WNY this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 11am for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties. Another 1" of snow expected over the higher elevations across the Southern Tier. Sctd. rain and snow showers north and south of Buffalo today with temperatures in the 40s. Another round of rain and snow on Thursday before pleasant weather returns for the end of the week and continues through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain and snow showers, low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers mostly south of Buffalo, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Passing rain or snow shower, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

