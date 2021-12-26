Watch
Winter Weather Advisory for parts of PA

Wintry mess for the morning commute
7 First Alert Forecast 6pm Update, Sunday, December 26
Posted at 6:36 PM, Dec 26, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for McKean and Potter Counties from Monday 8am through 3pm. Snow will transition to wintry mixed precipitation before transitioning to rain. Expect slick roads, especially during the morning commute.

We started chilly for the first day of Kwanzaa. Cold temperatures carry into the overnight with lows in the 20s. Monday starts off quietly, albeit briefly. Then snow comes in the morning and sticks around before transitioning to rain, by way of a wintry mix as it moves out. Tuesday has rain showers entering on the second half of the day with mild temperatures. The remainder of the week sees temperatures being mild until a slight drop in temperatures make their way back by the end of the week.

MONDAY
MORNING: 27
AFTERNOON: 36
Morning snow/wintry mix transitioning to rain

TUESDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 40
PM rain transitioning to snow

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 35
AFTERNOON: 44
Cloudy and mild

THURSDAY
MORNING: 35
AFTERNOON: 38
Scattered showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 34
Mostly cloudy and chilly

