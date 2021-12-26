Winter Weather Advisory for parts of PA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for McKean and Potter Counties from Monday 8am through 3pm. Snow will transition to wintry mixed precipitation before transitioning to rain. Expect slick roads, especially during the morning commute.

We started chilly for the first day of Kwanzaa. Cold temperatures carry into the overnight with lows in the 20s. Monday starts off quietly, albeit briefly. Then snow comes in the morning and sticks around before transitioning to rain, by way of a wintry mix as it moves out. Tuesday has rain showers entering on the second half of the day with mild temperatures. The remainder of the week sees temperatures being mild until a slight drop in temperatures make their way back by the end of the week.

MONDAY

MORNING: 27

AFTERNOON: 36

Morning snow/wintry mix transitioning to rain

TUESDAY

MORNING: 34

AFTERNOON: 40

PM rain transitioning to snow

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 35

AFTERNOON: 44

Cloudy and mild

THURSDAY

MORNING: 35

AFTERNOON: 38

Scattered showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 34

AFTERNOON: 34

Mostly cloudy and chilly

