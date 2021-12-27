Watch
Winter weather advisory for much of WNY this morning; slippery commute on the way

Snow, sleet, freezing rain on the way
Posted at 4:05 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 04:05:41-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory for S.Erie, Wyoming, Chatuatauqa, Cattaragus, Allegany and Potter and McKean county in PA this morning through this afternoon for a wintry mix. Beginning as snow with a transition to sleet and freezing rain before finishing as rain later this evening. Expect slick travel across the area today.

We started chilly for the first day of Kwanzaa. Cold temperatures carry into the overnight with lows in the 20s. Monday starts off quietly, albeit briefly. Then snow comes in the morning and sticks around before transitioning to rain, by way of a wintry mix as it moves out. Tuesday has rain showers entering on the second half of the day with mild temperatures. The remainder of the week sees temperatures being mild until a slight drop in temperatures make their way back by the end of the week.

MONDAY
MORNING: 27
AFTERNOON: 36
Morning snow/wintry mix transitioning to rain

TUESDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 40
PM rain transitioning to snow

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 35
AFTERNOON: 44
Cloudy and mild

THURSDAY
MORNING: 35
AFTERNOON: 38
Scattered showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 34
Mostly cloudy and chilly

