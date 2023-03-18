Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Winter Weather Advisory for areas south of Buffalo this weekend

Winds will whip through Western NY through the weekend with plunging temperatures tonight along with lake snow.
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 10:12 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 22:12:09-04

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for S.Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties.

Lake effect snow showers possible with accumulations between 3-6". Winds may gust near 40mph lowering visibility.

A strong cold front has made its way through Western New York. Temperatures will drop into the 30s this weekend in its wake. Strong winds and unseasonably cold air in play for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be back in the 40s on Monday, the first day of Spring (Vernal equinox at 5:24 pm).

FRIDAY
EVENING: Temps drop, strong winds, scattered rain/snow mix, near 40

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, gusty winds, low 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Few snow showers, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and windy, near 40.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App