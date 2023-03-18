Winter Weather Advisory for areas south of Buffalo this weekend

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for S.Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties.

Lake effect snow showers possible with accumulations between 3-6". Winds may gust near 40mph lowering visibility.

A strong cold front has made its way through Western New York. Temperatures will drop into the 30s this weekend in its wake. Strong winds and unseasonably cold air in play for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be back in the 40s on Monday, the first day of Spring (Vernal equinox at 5:24 pm).

FRIDAY

EVENING: Temps drop, strong winds, scattered rain/snow mix, near 40

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, gusty winds, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and windy, near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.